Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,116. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

