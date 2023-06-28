Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $21.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 304.1% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $7,440,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 387,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

