Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 1,821,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,466. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

