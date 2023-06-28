Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Decreased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. 1,128,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.