Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Richards Packaging Income Fund announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.01. 60,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The firm has a market cap of C$361.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.53. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$32.26 and a 52 week high of C$51.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

