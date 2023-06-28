Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after buying an additional 229,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

