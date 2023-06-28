Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 655,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 565,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 107,464 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 483,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.