Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 329,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

