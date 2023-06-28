RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFAC. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $351,000.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFAC remained flat at $10.42 on Wednesday. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. RF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.91.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

