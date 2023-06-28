Reviewing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.08 CVRx $22.47 million 13.59 -$41.43 million ($2.08) -7.09

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03% CVRx -162.34% -37.70% -33.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

CVRx has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

CVRx beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

