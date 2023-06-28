Reviewing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 29.63% 12.14% 1.10% FinWise Bancorp 23.61% 14.22% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and FinWise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $842.74 million 2.76 $265.68 million $2.14 8.52 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.28 $25.11 million $1.46 6.13

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats FinWise Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

