Reviewing Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 29.45% 16.06% 1.14% Horizon Bancorp 29.11% 13.09% 1.13%

Volatility & Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

47.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $88.04 million 2.04 $26.65 million $2.35 6.51 Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 1.60 $93.41 million $2.02 5.08

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horizon Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.82%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Horizon Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. It also provides products, such as commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management and other customary banking services. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; individual retirement accounts; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

