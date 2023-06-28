ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 17,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 57,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

