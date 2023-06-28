Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases Shares of 1,164 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,565,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,401,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

