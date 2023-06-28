Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 310,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after buying an additional 192,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $107.51.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

