Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,255,000 after buying an additional 518,403 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,272 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,813,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 841,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 105,430 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

