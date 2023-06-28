Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.