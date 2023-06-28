Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 489.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
