Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):
- 6/19/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00.
- 6/16/2023 – Kroger had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.
- 6/16/2023 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/16/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $50.00.
- 6/16/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $54.00.
- 6/16/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.
- 6/8/2023 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2023 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 3,943,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 11.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
