Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):

6/19/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00.

6/16/2023 – Kroger had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

6/16/2023 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $50.00.

6/16/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $54.00.

6/16/2023 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.

6/8/2023 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/18/2023 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 3,943,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Get The Kroger Co alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 11.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.