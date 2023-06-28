Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 28th (ALS, AMC, ATUSF, AZMCF, CCJ, CCO, CDE, CIAFF, FM, FMCXF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 28th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Get Altius Minerals Co alerts:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was given a $4.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was given a $7.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $365.00 to $490.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$37.50.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.40.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

TMX Group (TSE:X) was given a C$30.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.