Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 28th (ALS, AMC, ATUSF, AZMCF, CCJ, CCO, CDE, CIAFF, FM, FMCXF)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 28th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was given a $4.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was given a $7.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $365.00 to $490.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$37.50.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.40.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) was given a C$30.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

