Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the travel company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.7 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.75 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.