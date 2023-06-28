Request (REQ) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Request has a market capitalization of $75.28 million and $460,645.47 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07764642 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $318,633.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

