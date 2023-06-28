Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.81

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.81 and traded as high as $39.52. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 126,212 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

