Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,361. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

