Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 119 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.