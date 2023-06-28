Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 107.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

