Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 103,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

