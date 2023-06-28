Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox



The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

