Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

ARKK stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

