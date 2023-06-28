Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 13,598 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 727,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 991.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 189,415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.9% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $71.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

