Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

RGLS stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

