Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a jun 23 dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

O opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 80.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Realty Income by 65.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

