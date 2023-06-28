RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.56

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$77.56 and traded as low as C$72.56. RB Global shares last traded at C$75.26, with a volume of 438,646 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44. The stock has a market cap of C$14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.56.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of C$692.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.2441012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 113.08%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

