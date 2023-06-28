Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its position in Rallybio by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 3,301,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 386,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

