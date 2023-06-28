Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $38.02 million and $1.86 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002953 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.