Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $194.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $117.53 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Quanta Services by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Quanta Services by 197.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

