QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down to $119.79

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.79, but opened at $117.02. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $116.92, with a volume of 738,420 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.