Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.78 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $258.13 million and $28.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00008048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.32 or 0.06129014 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030657 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,715,793 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

