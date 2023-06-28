QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

AMOM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

