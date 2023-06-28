Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1989 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NVQ traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NVQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US-listed value stocks that are selected with the aid of artificial intelligence. NVQ was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by QRAFT.

