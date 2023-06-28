Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Qantas Airways Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QABSY stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.