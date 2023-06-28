Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Lowered by Analyst

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $506,675. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

