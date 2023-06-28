PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

