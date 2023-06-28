PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 1.2%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.20 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). Approximately 141,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 645,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.10 ($0.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Friday, April 14th.

PRS REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20. The firm has a market cap of £422.92 million, a P/E ratio of 452.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.32.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

PRS REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,352.94%.

(Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

