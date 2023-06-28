Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

