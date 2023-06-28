Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 793,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,631,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1,816.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

