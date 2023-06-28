ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.60 and traded as high as $26.91. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 1,121,831 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7,926.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $293,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

