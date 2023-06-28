Prom Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00012859 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $70.59 million and $2.02 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,112.23 or 1.00104585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.14865538 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,771,689.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.