Procure Space ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UFO)

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

