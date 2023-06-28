Primoris Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.